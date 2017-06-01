© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Tallahassee Scientist: Lawns Thirstier Than Trees

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published June 1, 2017 at 1:07 PM EDT
University of Utah researcher Elizaveta Litvak used low-cost tree sensors for her groundbreaking study on water use in urban landscapes.
University of Utah researcher Elizaveta Litvak used low-cost tree sensors for her groundbreaking study on water use in urban landscapes.

A new study published by the journal Water Resources Research casts a troubling light on the American fetish for an emerald green lawn. 

University of Utah researcher Elizaveta Litvak used low-cost tree sensors for her groundbreaking study on water use in urban landscapes.
Credit Elizaveta Litvak
University of Utah researcher Elizaveta Litvak used low-cost tree sensors for her groundbreaking study on water use in urban landscapes.

An intense look at urban landscapes in Los Angeles concluded that some 70 billion gallons of water a year is being lost to evaporation, largely because of over watering of lawns.

Tallahassee-based researcher and co-author Elizaveta Litvak says a decade of field research involving individual tree sensors and satellite data turned up countless surprises. 

“The most mind-blowing part was when we discovered that grass was using much more water than trees. Because first my studies were completely focused on trees.”

The study was backed by a grant from the National Science Foundation. Litvak works remotely for the University of Utah.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridadroughtlawns
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
Related Content