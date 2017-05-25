Audubon FL: Watch Out For Shorebirds At The Beach

Credit Jim Gray / Audubon of Florida Black Skimmer with chicks

Environmental groups are encouraging Floridians to be careful of shorebirds when they head to the beach for the holiday weekend. Nick Evans has more.

Memorial Day is nearly here, and that means many Floridians are planning a trip to the beach. But the holiday coincides with nesting season for a number of different shorebirds. Audubon Florida warn king tides mean even less space for beachgoers to share with the Black Skimmers, Snowy Plovers and other species that call the coastline home. The group encourages visitors to keep dogs on their leashes and look out for signs warning of nesting areas.

