Audubon FL: Watch Out For Shorebirds At The Beach

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published May 25, 2017 at 3:39 PM EDT
Credit Jim Gray / Audubon of Florida
Environmental groups are encouraging Floridians to be careful of shorebirds when they head to the beach for the holiday weekend.  Nick Evans has more.

Memorial Day is nearly here, and that means many Floridians are planning a trip to the beach.  But the holiday coincides with nesting season for a number of different shorebirds.  Audubon Florida warn king tides mean even less space for beachgoers to share with the Black Skimmers, Snowy Plovers and other species that call the coastline home.  The group encourages visitors to keep dogs on their leashes and look out for signs warning of nesting areas.  

Health News FloridashorebirdsbeachMemorial Day
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
