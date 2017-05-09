Nat. Academy Of Medicine President Shares Advice With USF Med School Grads

When the 164 members of this year’s University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine graduating class donned their caps and gowns last month, they were students.

Now, when they put their white lab coats on, they are doctors.

During the commencement ceremony at Tampa’s Straz Center, the new physicians heard from Dr. Victor J. Dzau, the president of the National Academy of Medicine.

During his keynote speech, Zow shared advice with them.

"First, we have to believe in scientific evidence. Scientific evidence is the basis by which we provide care and we move forward with improving health," Zow said. "Our future doctors, the graduates here, should be spokespersons for science and evidence for speaking the truth about science.

Credit Eric Younghans / USF Health Dr. Victor J. Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine (center), receives an honorary degree from Dr. Charles Lockwood, Sr. VP of USF Health (left) and Judy Genshaft, President of the USF System.

Zow also spoke about " Vital Directions for Health and Health Care," a nonpartisan report put together by 150 leading doctors, scientists and policymakers identifying a number of priorities and infrastructure needs to improve the nation's health care system.

"To move forward, we really have to address the whole issue of health equity, making sure that we bring together all those capacities and tools to reduce the inequality and to improve health altogether," Zow said.

You can hear more of Zow's comments about the Vital Directions report, as well as his thoughts about the politicization of health care by clicking on the "Listen" link at the top of the article.

Eric Younghans / USF Health Dr. Victor J. Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine addresses the graduates and other attendees at the commencement.

