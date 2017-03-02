© 2020 Health News Florida
FL Rep Aims To Clarify When Cops Should Seize Guns

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published March 2, 2017 at 2:03 PM EST
Rep. Lori Berman (D-Lantana)
Credit Meredith Geddings via Florida House Website / Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Lori Berman (D-Lantana)

State lawmakers will consider a raft of gun bills this session primarily aimed at expanding rights.  But one representative is focused on making it easier to get firearms out of abusive households.

Florida state law already prohibits people named in a restraining order from having a firearm, but Rep. Lori Berman (D-Lantana) wants to take a step further. 

Her measure would expand prohibitions to temporary restraining orders and it directs officers to seize firearms when they have probable cause domestic violence has occurred.

“So my bill seeks to make it very clear that in that situation they can take the firearm and retain the firearm until there’s a final adjudication on the charges—on the domestic violence charges,” Berman says.

Under the bill, law enforcement agencies would have to return the firearm within two weeks of court proceedings unless a judge orders the owner to surrender the weapon.  

