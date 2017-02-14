Florida Matters: Surviving Gun Violence

You'll often hear the news of young people tragically dying from gun violence. But what about those who live?

This week on Florida Matters we're listening to excerpts of the series Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence from WLRN in Miami. It takes a detailed look at what happens to kids and teens who survive gun violence.

We explore a Miami trauma center where a team of people works to give kids their best chance of surviving gunshot wounds.

We hear the story of a Miami Central High School teacher wrestling with how to teach her students literature and teach them to survive.

We talk to gun violence victims, including two teenage brothers from Florida City who were shot within a year of each other, and a busy Miami entrepreneur who was shot when she was 16 years old.

Nadege Green

The show also features a discussion between Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham and WLRN reporter Nadege Green.

