TPD Releases Surveillance Footage In FAMU Homecoming Shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department has released surveillance video taken the night two Florida A&M University students were shot.

TPD is seeking public help to identify persons of interest shown on the video.

20 year old Quinton Langford was shot and killed on October 22 and 20-year-old Landsey Elisson has been hospitalized. The two students were shot when gunfire erupted as a large crowd was leaving a Homecoming party near Gamble and Perry Street which boarders Florida A&M.

Tallahassee Police Department spokesman David Northway says the agency believes there were a group of males and females that may have been involved with the shooting.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows three people, two men and a woman, near a parking garage on Wahnish Way. Police are also looking for three vehicles near the scene—a gray or silver Toyota Corolla, a dark colored Chrysler 200 and a White Chevrolet Impala.

No one has been arrested.

