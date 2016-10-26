© 2020 Health News Florida
TPD Releases Surveillance Footage In FAMU Homecoming Shooting

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 26, 2016 at 6:15 PM EDT

The Tallahassee Police Department has released surveillance video taken the night two Florida A&M University students were shot.

FAMUShooting.jpg

TPD is seeking public help to identify persons of interest shown on the video.

20 year old Quinton Langford was shot and killed on October 22 and 20-year-old Landsey Elisson has been hospitalized.  The two students were shot when gunfire erupted as a large crowd was leaving a Homecoming party near Gamble and Perry Street which boarders Florida A&M.

Tallahassee Police Department spokesman David Northway says the agency believes there were a group of males and females that may have been involved with the shooting.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows three people, two men and a woman, near a parking garage on Wahnish Way. Police are also looking for three vehicles near the scene—a gray or silver Toyota Corolla, a dark colored Chrysler 200 and a White Chevrolet Impala.  

No one has been arrested.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
