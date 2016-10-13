Coalition Calls For Better Zika Response From Scott

A coalition known as Floridians for Reproductive Freedom delivered a letter to Governor Rick Scott's office Wednesday morning, calling for additional efforts to combat the Zika virus.

Saying they represent over 50 organizations from across the state, a small group of people stopped by Scott’s capitol office asking the governor for better sex education for young people, easier access to abortion and other contraceptive services, and an expansion of Medicaid so more residents of Florida have health insurance in case they get sick from the virus.

The group says Florida’s Zika response has been too reactionary so far, and more preventative measures are needed in an effort to ensure public health.

“We want to make sure that there is a comprehensive sexual health education component to whatever we address with Zika. It is a different approach that we really do believe in,” said Kimberly Diaz, from the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Florida had more than one thousand confirmed cases of Zika, including 104 involving pregnant women.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

On Tuesday, Governor Scott announced the state will send another 7.4 million dollars to Miami-Dade County to help with mosquito control.

Although the governor’s official schedule says he was in Tallahassee Wednesday, Scott did not meet with the group in his capitol office.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.