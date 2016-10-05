Lee Memorial Health System Celebrates Centennial

Lee Memorial Health System celebrates 100 years of serving the community’s medical needs this week. The first Lee Memorial Hospital opened Oct. 3, 1916 in a 15-bed wood-framed building. Since that time, it’s grown and expanded into a health system with an inpatient capacity of 1,419 beds employing more than 12,000 people. We’ll explore LMHS’s rich history in Lee County through the Jim Crow era, the roaring 1920s, the Great Depression, two world wars and beyond. We’ll also find out about the health system’s new look including the new name, “ Lee Health” as the health system begins a new century of care.

Guests:

Glenn Miller, Freelance Writer and Author of “1 00 Years of Caring: Lee Memorial Health System”

Jim Nathan, President and CEO of Lee Memorial Health System

