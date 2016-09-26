Jacksonville Corrections Officer Arrested For Falsifying Drug Test

Credit Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A Jacksonville corrections officer is out of the job after admitting to using illegal drugs and trying to cheat a drug test.

Officer Lisa Davis was arrested and charged Monday.

Davis has worked at the jail for about seven years. Earlier this month she was selected for a random drug screening, which applies to all Jacksonville corrections and law enforcement officers. But Undersheriff Pat Ivey said the sample she gave was not human urine.

“Initially the employee said that ‘No, she had provided the urine, her urine,’ as she said. But she admitted to using illegal narcotics, which kind of baffled us. Why would you admit to that, but not the other?,” he said.

Ivey said Davis admitted to using heroin and she voluntarily resigned pending a full investigation.

Normally, when officers are arrested for drug use, an administrative process begins after criminal charges are settled, he said.

Davis is the fourth Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office employee to fail a drug test this year.

Ivey said the other officers failed drug tests for cocaine, opiates and marijuana, and none of them remain with the department.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, at (904) 358 6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.