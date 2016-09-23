© 2020 Health News Florida
Sierra Club Targets Gas Pipeline In Federal Suit

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published September 23, 2016 at 2:04 PM EDT
The Sierra Club is asking a federal appeals court to block a proposed, 700-mile gas pipeline that would link Alabama and Georgia with Florida power plants. Jim Ash has more.

Lawyers for the Sierra Club as well as the Flint and Chattahoochee River Keepers are alleging the pipeline would unfairly disrupt an African-American neighborhood in Albany, Georgia.

The pipeline encourages fossil fuel consumption at a time when voters are demanding solar energy, says Sierra club Florida organizer Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson.

“And here we are faced with more fossil fuels coming into Florida when we should be making these companies responsible for sustainable energy found in one of the resources that is abundant.”

Sierra Club is planning protests against the pipeline in Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties early next month.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
