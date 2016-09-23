Sierra Club Targets Gas Pipeline In Federal Suit

The Sierra Club is asking a federal appeals court to block a proposed, 700-mile gas pipeline that would link Alabama and Georgia with Florida power plants. Jim Ash has more.

The Sabal Trail pipeline project would deliver natural gas across more than 700 miles of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Sierra Club attorneys are asking a federal appeals court to block it.

Lawyers for the Sierra Club as well as the Flint and Chattahoochee River Keepers are alleging the pipeline would unfairly disrupt an African-American neighborhood in Albany, Georgia.

The pipeline encourages fossil fuel consumption at a time when voters are demanding solar energy, says Sierra club Florida organizer Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson.

“And here we are faced with more fossil fuels coming into Florida when we should be making these companies responsible for sustainable energy found in one of the resources that is abundant.”

Sierra Club is planning protests against the pipeline in Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties early next month.

