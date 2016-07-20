New Device Helps Clear Up Low Vision

Credit OrCam Website

The Lighthouse of the Big Bendis demonstrating a device to help people with limited or low vision navigate the world around them.

The OrCam is a device that allows someone with low vision to read text, identify people, shop and recognize products immediately.

Wendy Mons from the Visually Impaired Foundation of Georgia likes the OrCam because it allows people with low vision to easily read documents without asking anyone for assistance.

The Lighthouse of the Big Bend will feature the OrCam during its Technology Demonstration event Thursday afternoon. The event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse headquarters.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.