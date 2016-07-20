© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

New Device Helps Clear Up Low Vision

WFSU | By Tori Whitley
Published July 20, 2016 at 12:34 PM EDT
The Lighthouse of the Big Bendis demonstrating a device to help people with limited or low vision navigate the world around them. 

  The OrCam is a device that allows someone with low vision to read text, identify people, shop and recognize products immediately.

Wendy Mons from the Visually Impaired Foundation of Georgia likes the OrCam because it allows people with low vision to easily read documents without asking anyone for assistance.

The Lighthouse of the Big Bend will feature the OrCam during its Technology Demonstration event Thursday afternoon. The event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse headquarters.

Tori Whitley