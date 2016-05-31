Containing The Spread of Zika Virus In South Florida

05/31/16 - Tuesday’s Topical Currents updates news concerning Zika virus, and containing its spread in South Florida. Ours is the leading area of reported U.S.Zikacases.

The rainy season is underway, which means an upswing in mosquito breeding. We’ll hear from Miami-Dade’s Mosquito Control Manager and learn more about efforts to curtail the mosquito population. Our guests are: University of Miami professor of medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Mario Stevenson; and Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Manager Chalmers Vasquez.

Also, medical information about possible symptoms, diagnoses and treatments.

That’s Topical Currents . . . Tuesday at 1pm.

http://www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste/mosquito-control.asp

Credit Florida Department of Health 10 of these banners were put up in Miami International airport on Friday.

