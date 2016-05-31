© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Containing The Spread of Zika Virus In South Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Joseph Cooper
Bonnie BermanPolly Landess
Published May 31, 2016 at 1:00 PM EDT

05/31/16 - Tuesday’s Topical Currents updates news concerning Zika virus, and containing its spread in South Florida. Ours is the leading area of reported U.S.Zikacases.

The rainy season is underway, which means an upswing in mosquito breeding.  We’ll hear from Miami-Dade’s Mosquito Control Manager and learn more about efforts to curtail the mosquito population. Our guests are: University of Miami professor of medicine and Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Mario Stevenson; and  Miami-Dade County Mosquito Control Manager Chalmers Vasquez.

Also, medical information about possible symptoms, diagnoses and treatments.

That’s Topical Currents . . . Tuesday at 1pm.

http://www.miamidade.gov/solidwaste/mosquito-control.asp

10 of these banners were put up in Miami International airport on Friday.
Credit Florida Department of Health
10 of these banners were put up in Miami International airport on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News Floridazika
Joseph Cooper
WLRN Radio's Joseph Cooper says producing and hosting Topical Currents is the most rewarding experience of his long radio career, which began at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in the 1970s.
See stories by Joseph Cooper
Bonnie Berman
She's been heard in many pledge drives, dating back to May of 1989, when she began as a volunteer reader at the WLRN Radio Reading Service. While managing the "Clayspace" Art Gallery at the South Florida Arts Center, she came to WLRN to read for the RRS, when a dear friend became blind in his illness, and began using the service. At that time, Bonnie was a frequent newspaper reader on the main channel and each week reading her treasured New Yorker magazine for the benefit of the print-handicapped audience, among which was her friend.
See stories by Bonnie Berman
Polly Landess
Associate producer for Topical Currents. 
See stories by Polly Landess
Related Content