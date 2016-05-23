© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Sugar Growers Sweet On Vermont Food Labeling

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published May 23, 2016 at 5:26 PM EDT
Florida sugar growers are benefiting from Vermont's GMO food labeling law as food companies switch from beets to cane.
Florida sugar growers are benefiting from Vermont's GMO food labeling law as food companies switch from beets to cane.

Vermont is shaking up the industry with a genetically modified food labeling law and that’s good news for Florida sugar growers.

Florida sugar growers are benefiting from Vermont's GMO food labeling law as food companies switch from beets to cane.
Florida sugar growers are benefiting from Vermont's GMO food labeling law as food companies switch from beets to cane.

The Vermont law doesn’t go into effect until July 1, but big food companies like Hershey have already stopped using sugar made from genetically modified beets to avoid a GMO label.

Rick Roth, president of Roth Farms in Belle Glade, says the law and other market factors have increased demand, and added as much as a penny to the per-pound price he’s getting for his cane sugar.

“It’s just beginning, so I don’t know how much of an impact it is, but it’s something that’s starting because of the Vermont law.”

Roth says food companies are switching because it’s easier than making separate labels for products sold in Vermont. Beets are genetically engineered to withstand weed killers and sugar cane is not.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridagenetically modified foodsgenetically modified foodfood labelingsugar growersGMO labelGMO
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash