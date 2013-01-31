Minority Leader Blasts GOP Delays on ACA

Florida’s Democratic House Minority Leader is tired of the state “dragging its feet” on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and blamed GOP lawmakers for the delay, according to the Sunshine State News.

Rep. Perry Thurston wants the state to move forward with the Medicaid expansion, but Senate President Don Gaetz and House Speaker Will Weatherford say the federal government isn’t giving them enough flexibility to decide who would be covered, the News Service of Florida reports.

Meanwhile, Weatherford hopes lawmakers won't wait until the 11th hour of the legislative session to make a decision, according to the News Service of Florida.

Thurston wants the state to move at a quicker pace than what GOP lawmakers have set. "We're talking about saving lives,” he said.