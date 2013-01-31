© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Minority Leader Blasts GOP Delays on ACA

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published January 31, 2013 at 11:35 AM EST
Perry Thurston_0.jpg
Bill Cotterell

 Florida’s Democratic House Minority Leader is tired of the state “dragging its feet” on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and blamed GOP lawmakers for the delay, according to the Sunshine State News.

Rep. Perry Thurston wants the state to move forward with the Medicaid expansion, but Senate President Don Gaetz and House Speaker Will Weatherford say the federal government isn’t giving them enough flexibility to decide who would be covered, the News Service of Florida reports.

Meanwhile, Weatherford hopes lawmakers won't wait until the 11th hour of the legislative session to make a decision, according to the News Service of Florida.

Thurston wants the state to move at a quicker pace than what GOP lawmakers have set. "We're talking about saving lives,” he said.

Affordable Care ActAffordable Care ActFlorida LegislaturePerry ThurstonDon GaetzWill Weatherford
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
See stories by Lottie Watts