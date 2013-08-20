Who's Affected by Spending-Limit Delay?

One rule of the Affordable Care Act that has been delayed for a year limits the amount that a patient has to spend on so-called "out-of-pocket" costs -- mainly deductibles and co-payments.

But it hasn't been delayed for everyone. Those who buy their own coverage are still protected; the delay affects some employer plans.

The Obama administration agreed to delay the rule for employer plans that use different vendors for their medical and drug coverage, after some companies said they couldn't get their vendors' computer programs to work together without more time.

Julie Rovner of NPR offers an explanation of this in a short video posted at Kaiser Health News.