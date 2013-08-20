© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Who's Affected by Spending-Limit Delay?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 20, 2013 at 9:35 AM EDT

One rule of the Affordable Care Act that has been delayed for a year limits the amount that a patient has to spend on so-called "out-of-pocket" costs -- mainly deductibles and co-payments.

But it hasn't been delayed for everyone. Those who buy their own coverage are still protected; the delay affects some employer plans.

The Obama administration agreed to delay the rule for employer plans that use different vendors for their medical and drug coverage, after some companies said they couldn't get their vendors' computer programs to work together without more time.

Julie Rovner of NPR offers an explanation of this in a short video posted at Kaiser Health News.

Tags

Affordable Care Actout-of-pocket costsAffordable Care ActObamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff