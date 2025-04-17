Luigi Mangione indicted in federal court in CEO killing

NEW YORK — Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court. The charges include two counts of stalking, one firearms offense and murder through use of a firearm — which, if Mangione is found guilty, could make him eligible for the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in Mangione's case, the first time the federal death penalty has been sought since the Biden administration placed a moratorium on federal executions in 2021.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, issued a statement shortly after Bondi's directive, saying, "By seeking to murder Luigi Mangione, the Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric. Their decision to execute Luigi is political and goes against the recommendation of the local federal prosecutors, the law, and historical precedent."

In addition to the federal indictment, Mangione is being charged in Pennsylvania and New York, where he faces murder and terrorism charges.

Mangione's case continues to spark national discussion about the state of the healthcare industry.

