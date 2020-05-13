Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000; Deaths Pass 1,800

Florida health officials report 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 479 since Tuesday.

Sixty-seven of those cases were found in people from the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,827 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Tuesday.

The Department of Health confirmed 6 deaths in the Tampa Bay region Wednesday:

A 71-year-old Hillsborough County man with no history of recent travel and whose contact with another person with COVID-19 is not known.

An 89-year-old Hillsborough County man who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 79-year-old woman in Hillsborough County who did not travel recently. Whether she had contact with another infected person is not known.

An 86-year-old woman in Manatee County who had not been in contact with another person known to have COVID-19 and who had not traveled recently.

A 78-year-old woman in Pinellas County with no history of recent travel. There was no indication of whether she had been in contact with another infected person.

An 89-year-old Polk County man who had been in contact with another person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13:

Hillsborough: 1,494 (1,441 local, 53 non-resident)

Pinellas: 923 (880 local, 43 non-resident)

Manatee: 806 (802 local, 4 non-resident)

Polk: 687 (677 local, 10 non-resident)

Sarasota: 440 (424 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)

Pasco: 306 (296 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 101 (95 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 13: 479 / 48

May 12: 941 / 44

May 11: 386 / 14

May 10: 595 / 6

May 9: 802 / 46

May 8: 371 / 69

May 7: 826 / 61

May 6: 563 / 68

May 5: 542 / 72

May 4: 819 / 20

May 3: 615 / 15

May 2: 735 / 50

May 1: 1,038 / 46

April 30: 497 / 50



WU SF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7