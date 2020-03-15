Florida Coronavirus Cases Now Over 100

The Florida Department of Health announced 39 new cases of coronavirus early Sunday morning, including four in the Tampa Bay area. That puts the state over 100 people infected since the first confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on March 1.

It’s also the largest number announced at one time since the outbreak began.

Three of the four new Tampa Bay area cases are domestic travel-related: a 47 year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in Hillsborough County, and a 67-year-old man in Pasco County.

The fourth is a 17-year-old man from Cuba who tested positive in Hillsborough County. Officials say an epidemiological investigation into his case is ongoing.

All four are isolated and will remain so until cleared by public authorities.

DOH is announcing 39 new positive cases of #COVID19. These individuals are being properly cared for and isolated. Visit https://t.co/sUphC9lxVG for more information.— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 15, 2020

The new cases, which were announced by the Florida Department of Health after 1 a.m. Sunday, involve patients with ages from 19 to 83. Broward County had 16 of them, while Miami-Dade added five.

Fourteen of the cases were listed as travel-related.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the fourth Florida death: a 77-year-old man in Lee County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. It was not a travel-related death, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As of 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health totals include 106 Florida residents who have tested positive in state; seven Florida residents who have been diagnosed and isolated outside the state; and nine non-Florida residents who have tested positive in Florida.

Four Florida residents have died, including a 68-year-old Orange County woman who died in California after returning from a trip to Asia.

The state reports 478 tests have come back negative with 221 more pending.

Three hundred and sixty-five people are currently being monitored; 1,413 have been monitored to date.

The following new positive cases were announced early Sunday by the Florida Department of Health. The source of infection, if known, is included:

