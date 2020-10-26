-
For patients at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic , a dose of downward dog and healthy cooking may be just what the doctor ordered. The clinic is now...
-
What was supposed to be a routine Friday night ritual of socializing, dining and exercising in an upscale shopping center a few miles from Florida's...
-
A yoga class designed specifically for lower back pain can be as effective as physical therapy in easing pain, the study says. The class and teacher manuals are available online, for free.
-
So-called 'trauma-aware yoga' has mind and body benefits, says Georgetown research.
-
A Florida judge sometimes wears yoga clothes under her black robe.At noon on the last Friday of every month, Duval County Judge Eleni Derke strips off the…
-
New guidelines encourage doctors to tell patients to try non-drug therapies for acute lower back pain first.
-
Some patients are being surprised by recommendations from their doctors to seek alternative treatments such as meditation, massage and yoga, the Orlando…