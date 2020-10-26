workers' compenation

-
Opioids are prescribed differently to injured workers, with factors such as age, gender, type of job and size of business making a difference, a new…
An appeals court Wednesday ruled that an insurer shouldn’t have to pay a claim under a workers’ compensation insurance policy that was written hours after…
Josh Vandegrift was just starting a 24-hour shift for the Cocoa Fire Department on Florida’s Space Coast when the call came in: A pedestrian had been hit…
Meeting in a rare Saturday session, the Florida Senate approved revamping regulations for payday loans and supported expanding workers’ compensation...
A Senate committee Tuesday narrowly approved a bill that would eliminate part of Florida law that allows employers to deny benefits to injured workers who…
Nearly four years after a former Arena Football League player was injured while trying to regain a roster spot with the Orlando Predators, a state appeals…
In what could be a first-of-its-kind decision in Florida, an appeals court Monday ruled against an injured worker who sought a change in physicians under…
Preparing for what likely will be a difficult debate during the 2017 legislative session, the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee next week will start…
A Florida Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of the state's workers-compensation insurance system is drawing heavy interest from legal...
All the players in a long-running drama over drug-dispensing in workers’ compensation agreed to a compromise that will cap the amount doctors can charge…