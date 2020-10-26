workers' comp

-
Florida businesses will get a break on their insurance bills starting in January.The state Office of Insurance Regulation announced late Friday that it…
An appeals court Wednesday ruled that an insurer shouldn’t have to pay a claim under a workers’ compensation insurance policy that was written hours after…
Pointing to a need to stay focused on the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the state Office of Insurance Regulation has canceled a public hearing slated…
Twenty years after the Legislature agreed to close enrollment in a program meant to help encourage employers to hire workers who have permanent injuries,…
The state Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled an Oct. 17 hearing on a proposal that could lead to an average 13.4 percent reduction in workers’…
Laws will take effect next week that will add benefits for first responders who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder and impose harsher penalties on…
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal has rolled out new training materials for employers of the state’s first responders. It’s to...
Legislation to expand workers’ compensation benefits to include post-traumatic stress disorder for firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other first...
A divided appeals court Friday upheld a decision to deny workers’ compensation insurance benefits to a hospital housekeeper who tested positive for…
The state Department of Financial Services announced Wednesday it intends to pay $195,000 to the Workers Compensation Research Institute to study how…