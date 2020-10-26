-
Florida lawmakers are considering requiring an estimated 500,000 Medicaid beneficiaries to work or show they are trying to get jobs to keep their…
Indiana is one of the states poised to get permission to require Medicaid recipients to work. Advocates say work requirements may be good politics but they're bad policy.
While the Trump administration signaled willingness this week to allow work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries, the Florida Legislature is unlikely…
Most people in Florida who get food stamps are required to work in order to keep them . A bill ( HB 23 ) that’s slated to be heard by the full state...
Audie Cornish talks with health policy researcher Leighton Ku about the GOP proposal that would let states require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work.
More than 1 million low-income residents in 21 states could soon lose their government food stamps if they fail to meet work requirements that began…