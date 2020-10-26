women's health care

-
New research shows that discrimination against pregnant women in the workplace has profound effects on the baby and the mother.
-
A new state law aimed at protecting patients from unwanted pelvic exams - sparked by reports of women being subjected to exams while they were under...
-
Navigating the pandemic's challenges is especially stressful if you're pregnant, expectant mothers say. OB-GYNs offer practical advice on minimizing risks of infection while still leaving the house.
-
The groundbreaking book was first released in the early 1970s. It gave women frank information about then-taboo topics like masturbation, birth control and female sexual anatomy.
-
Mosquitoes bearing Zika — a virus that can cause birth defects when contracted by pregnant women — are expected to reach the United States as soon as this…