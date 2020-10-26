-
The Justice Department began investigating the allegations after they were first raised in 2013 by the medical school's former chief operating officer.
A whistleblower’s lawsuit by an ex-Plaza Health Network executive alleges that false claims were submitted to Medicare and Medicaid to the tune of $130…
The retirement of Florida Blue’s longtime lobbyist is generating accolades from everyone from Gov. Rick Scott to advocates for disabled children, the…
The board overseeing Halifax Health on Friday will consider settling a whistle-blower lawsuit that already has cost the publicly owned hospital $109…
Shands Health Care System will pay $3.25 million to settle part of a whistle-blower lawsuit claiming six Shands hospitals billed and received overpayments…
A bruising $85 million whistle-blower settlement for Halifax Health won’t change its mission to remain a public hospital, its board chairman says.John…
All Children's Hospital has agreed to pay $7 million to settle a whistle-blower lawsuit alleging it violated anti-kickback laws by paying inflated…
(Update late Monday) Jurors prepared to be questioned in a Medicare fraud whistle-blower case Monday learned that Halifax Health has reached a partial…