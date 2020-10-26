-
Rick Bright, who filed a complaint after being removed from his government post working on the coronavirus, said he raised alarms about critical supply shortages early on.
-
The former leader of Charlotte Regional Medical Center in Punta Gorda was acquitted Thursday of charges he tried to boost referrals to the hospital by…
-
All Children's Hospital has agreed to pay $7 million to settle a whistle-blower lawsuit alleging it violated anti-kickback laws by paying inflated…
-
Halifax Hospital agreed Monday to settle a whistle-blower case by paying an amount so large it breaks previous records for hospital systems accused of…
-
(Update late Monday) Jurors prepared to be questioned in a Medicare fraud whistle-blower case Monday learned that Halifax Health has reached a partial…