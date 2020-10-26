Wexford Health Sources

-
A new prison health contractor started moving into nine North Florida facilities over the weekend, an initial step toward providing care for more than…
An administrative law judge has rejected a challenge to a Florida Department of Corrections decision to award a $268 million contract for health services…
A prison health-care company is asking a judge to allow it to pursue a challenge to the Florida Department of Corrections' decision in January to award a…
Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones is under fire for signing a $268 million, no-bid contract for prison health services after one of the…
Florida prisons chief Julie Jones is considering hiring temp agencies to fill in the gap after Corizon Health officials decided to walk away from the…
Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones announced Friday she intends to rebid contracts worth about $1.4 billion with private companies to…
Florida Department of Corrections Chief Julie Jones said Wednesday she plans to renegotiate or rebid the state's private health care contracts, the Palm…
Florida’s “Prepaid Dental Health Plan,” which contracts with the state to treat children on Medicaid, was supposed to die with the turnover of Medicaid…
A state vendor contracted to provide health care to many of Florida’s prisoners abruptly dismissed two stop executives Wednesday. The removal of Corizon…
The state Department of Corrections failed to require full disclosure of the medical malpractice records of two private prison-health contractors before…