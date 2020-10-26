-
Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection is applying to take over duties from the federal government related to protecting its wetlands. But...
-
On the western edge of the Florida Everglades sits 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of gator-infested swampland, and a private firm is making big…
-
A Florida Senate committee, Wednesday, advanced a bill ( SB 1402 ) which aims to place a longstanding federal program that protects wetlands through the...
-
An administrative law judge is backing a wetlands expert who was suspended after she objected to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s plan…