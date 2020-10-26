-
Health insurer Anthem said hackers infiltrated its computer network and gained access to a host of personal information for customers and employees,…
What a difference a year makes.The nation’s biggest health insurers entered last fall cautious about a major coverage expansion initiated by the health…
Sandra Grooms recently got a call from her oncologist’s office. The chemotherapy drugs he wanted to use on her metastatic breast cancer were covered by…
WellPoint, one of the largest investor-owned health insurers in the country, is planning to rebrand itself as Anthem, according to Modern Healthcare.…