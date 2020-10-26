water pollution

-
The St. Johns Riverkeeper and Sierra Club want the state to put the brakes on renewing a JEA permit that allows pollution to make its way into the St....
A major chicken processing plant that has been cited for polluting the Suwannee River settled a lawsuit on Wednesday that was brought by environmental…
A Live Oak poultry producer and environmental groups have reached a settlement over Suwannee River pollution, avoiding further litigation. Pilgrim’s...
A lobbyist given the edit pen on pending regulations. A regulatory agency influenced by the very people and businesses it’s tasked with overseeing. That...
A federal appeals court Monday rejected a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ management of water flowing from Lake Okeechobee into…
The Florida Senate has passed a bill that would require the state Department of Environmental Protection to promptly notify the public after a pollution…
Environmental groups have filed suit against a large chicken processing plant in north Florida, alleging the facility is illegally polluting the Suwannee…
State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam says the state should complete existing projects before spending money to for water storage in Central...
A bill to build water storage reservoirs south of Lake Okeechobee was introduced in Florida’s legislature on Thursday, formalizing a controversial plan...
Cities in South Florida are torn about a recent ruling that allows water managers to back-pump water into Lake Okeechobee without federal permits. The U...