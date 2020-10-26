-
After years of debate, a major government funded study failed to find any overall benefit of taking widely used supplements to protect against heart disease or cancer.
An analysis finds that if you're deficient in vitamin D, taking a supplement might cut your risk of respiratory infections. But there's disagreement on what's considered deficient.
An analysis of 40 studies on whether Vitamin D supplements reduce risk for major diseases concludes that there is little evidence they have significant…
Babies born in London in May have less vitamin D and more of a certain type of immune cell in their blood than babies born at other times. Researchers say the differences might help explain why people born in the spring are more likely to get multiple sclerosis.
In the ongoing debate about the possible benefits of vitamin D supplements, a study suggests that the vitamin might indeed play a role in mildly reducing high blood pressure. The study was small and looked at just African-Americans, but the authors say the findings warrant further research.