-
In war-torn Yemen, mothers who bring a sickly baby to the hospital are often reporting that they are unable to breastfeed.
-
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says he’s ready to invest in a new approach to addressing violence.
-
A doctor and a registered nurse are suing a University of Miami organ bank supervisor who they say assaulted them at a meeting two years ago in front of…
-
The family of a man strangled to death by his roommate at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, the Miami Herald…
-
A 21-year-old University of Central Florida student is recovering from a violent attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who ran her over with his car in…
-
The body count is rising on this U.S. island as narcotics headed for Miami and other East Coast cities move through, Miami New Times reports. Puerto…
-
Health consultant Paul Gionfriddo writes that neglect and lack of care is what brings together violence and mental illness.