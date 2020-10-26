-
Florida lawmakers are considering companion bills in the House and Senate that would establish a "Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights."
-
Trying to help human-trafficking victims get a new start in life, Florida lawmakers in 2013 unanimously passed a bill aimed at helping victims expunge…
-
South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz hosted a roundtable on Monday to discuss how to keep the momentum for gun control going long after...
-
The first funerals for students killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were held on Friday.
-
When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here...
-
To manage the volume of gunshot victims from a mass shooting Sunday night that occurred along the Las Vegas Strip, local hospitals used ambulance bays and hallways as triage locations.
-
A new exhibit at the Jacksonville Library is designed to shine a light on an uncomfortable reality: the prevalence of sexual violence. “Survive to...
-
Victims of the attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando will receive compensation from the OneOrlando Fund by Oct. 1, according to a press release issued…
-
Several groups that have been working to help victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting in recent weeks are combining their fundraising efforts.Equality…
-
Three more potential victims have surfaced in the case of an HIV-positive police officer who was charged last week on two counts of criminal transmission…