A key program being expanded by the Trump administration to give veterans greater access to private doctors has failed to provide care within 30 days as…
The Veterans Choice program was supposed to make it quicker and easier for vets to see a doctor by paying for private-sector care. But it's ended up being slower and more complicated.
The sunshine state was well represented at the White House Wednesday as President Trump signed a bill extending and improving the Veterans Choice Act...
The $10 billion Veterans Choice has not cut backlogs, critics say. This problem can be particularly urgent when it comes to mental health cases.
A $10 billion program to eliminate long wait times and other problems for veterans' health care hasn't worked out as planned. More veterans wait even longer for care now than they did a year ago.
The Department of Veterans Affairs may have to shut down some hospitals next month if Congress does not address a $2.5 billion shortfall for the current…