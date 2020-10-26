-
Military veterans in Clay County are getting a new Veterans Administration outpatient health clinic.
A state Senate proposal would authorize Florida to begin negotiations with the federal government to see if the state could offer managed health-care…
An NPR investigation examines reasons why it's hard to bring new medical personnel into the VA, including a cumbersome hiring process.
A Florida congressman says the Veterans Administration cut off the benefits of more 4,200 people nationwide after they were wrongly declared dead.Rep.…
Service dogs help veterans with physical disabilities, and there's increased interest in using dogs for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, too. A study is underway to see whether that helps.
The head of the Veterans Administration is in Orlando today to dedicate the new VA hospital in Lake Nona. VA Secretary Bob McDonald will be the keynote…
Two surveyors from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration were denied access to records and escorted out of the VA Medical Center in Riviera…
Consultant Paul Gionfriddo, at his site Our Health Policy Matters, writes about a new Veterans Administration study that shows the Middle East wars have…