There's already not enough produce for everyone in the world to get the daily recommended amount. Two new studies urge revamping the food system to feed the growing population and protect the planet.
Scientists are keen to figure out how diet influences aging, including brain health. A 5-year study of healthy seniors found those who ate a serving or two of daily greens had less cognitive decline.
Dave Chapman and dozens of other long-time organic farmers packed a meeting of the National Organic Standards board in Jacksonville.
Even if you give kids a more healthful school lunch, you can't force them to eat it. You can, however, make small changes to layout and presentation that will make options like fruits and vegetables more appealing to kids, say behavioral economists.