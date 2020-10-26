-
Military veterans in Clay County are getting a new Veterans Administration outpatient health clinic.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says lawmakers have authorized seven new medical facilities for veterans in Florida.
The growing veterans population in places like Clarksville, Tenn., is straining resources at VA clinics and making it difficult for vets to get nearby medical care.
Florida veterans were forced to wait at least 30 days for nearly 93,000 medical appointments at VA medical facilities from September through February, and…