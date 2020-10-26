-
Koch, the college's 10th dean in 64 years, comes from Johns Hopkins Medicine, where she served as chair of anesthesiology and critical care medicine.
A $1 million grant is boosting brain tumor research at the University of Florida College of Medicine.The grant awarded last week by the Hyundai Hope on…
A University of Florida psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist who has an addiction history of his own has gone on leave after running into…
In July, the University of Florida hired a psychiatrist to practice at UF Health Recovery Center and made him an assistant professor.Now, many are asking…
The demographics of an aging population present a pressing need for specialists in that field, yet only one of Florida's six public medical schools…