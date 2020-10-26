-
A Leon County circuit judge has issued a permanent injunction to shield from public disclosure information that a Medicaid managed-care plan submitted to…
As many as half of the managed-care plans providing Medicaid services to Floridians were losing money midway through the year. But key players say they…
Tampa-based Argus Dental and Vision withdrew a legal challenge to recently awarded contracts in Florida’s new Medicaid dental program, clearing the way…
There’s one less Medicaid contract challenge the state Agency for Health Care Administration will have to try to fend off before an administrative law…
A stalemate between UnitedHealthcare — one of the largest health insurance companies in the country — and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospitals could…
The Obama administration tightened rules Monday for private insurance plans that administer most Medicaid benefits for the poor, limiting profits, easing…
UnitedHealthcare’s decision to quit insurance exchanges in about 30 states next year has patient advocates concerned that fewer options could force…
Blaming a lack of profitability, UnitedHealth says it will drop out of most health marketplaces insurance exchanges next year. The insurer's first quarter profits in 2016 were $1.6 billion.
Brevard County’s largest doctor group will be out of network for residents with UnitedHealthcare insurance this Friday.The deal could affect 46,000…
Health care is 17.5 percent of the gross domestic product. Think about that for a second: For every dollar spent in the U.S., about 18 pennies go to…