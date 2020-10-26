-
State lawmakers are turning to charity to help uninsured patients get their medications. A bill with bipartisan support would allow pharmacists, doctors...
If the Jacksonville City Council gives the OK to Mayor Lenny Curry’s annual budget proposal , UF Health Jacksonville, which serves as a safety net for...
Saying only the "number is final," Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Justin Senior said Thursday that details still need to be finalized…
Grappling with an issue that is a priority of House leaders, a Senate committee Monday stopped short of supporting the full repeal of a controversial…
Gov. Rick Scott’s new hospital commission consists of Republican donors and business leaders who will likely help him go after some of the state’s…
Florida officials have a new proposal to try and keep $2.2 billion federal health fund for the uninsured.The Low Income Pool, or LIP, reimburses hospitals…
Florida health officials and lawmakers are facing a quandary over how to replace the likely annual loss of $1.3 billion in federal funds which compensate…
The number of uninsured patients admitted to hospitals has dropped markedly this year, reducing charity care and bad debt cases, particularly in states…
Because the federal government anticipated more Americans would have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, they planned to cut compensation for…