-
The number and rate of uninsured children continued to increase in Florida and across the nation in 2018, according to a report released today by…
-
The number of children covered by Medicaid declined in Florida and other states for the first time in more than a decade.
-
West Orange County will be getting a clinic for uninsured pediatric patients in the new year. It will feature a radiology unit and a community…
-
The number and rate of uninsured children increased in Florida and across the nation in 2017, according to a report released today by Georgetown...
-
While Florida has made strides in reducing the number of uninsured children, a national health-care expert warned Thursday that those gains are likely…
-
Recent efforts in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare are overshadowing an important deadline to fund children's health insurance.Federal funding for…
-
Florida has made significant improvements in providing for its children, a recent study shows.But the annual Kids Count study by the Annie E. Casey…
-
According to a new report, more children than ever before have health insurance.Florida joins 40 other states that insured more children between 2013 and…
-
The rate of Hispanic children without health insurance fell to a historic low in 2014, the first year that key parts of Obamacare took effect, but they…
-
More than 67,000 Florida children gained health insurance coverage last year with the full implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to a…