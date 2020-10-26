-
The federal government has designated farm workers as "essential" t o the U.S. food supply chain during the COVID-19 crisis. Ironically, about two...
-
A Broward County hospital system has filed a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the state improperly recouped Medicaid money that had gone to…
-
A state appeals court Wednesday sided with three Lee County hospitals in a payment dispute with the state stemming from emergency care provided to…
-
The Trump administration has proposed expanding a policy that would deny green cards to immigrants who access certain public benefits, like food stamps...
-
Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase penalties and jail time for people unlawfully in the U.S. convicted of certain violent...
-
Among the early bills already being filed for Florida’s 2017 legislative session is a measure from Rep. Dane Eagle , R-Cape Coral, that would increase...
-
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration will have to pay more than $176,000 in legal fees and costs because of losing part of a legal battle…
-
In what was dubbed an "inevitable sequel" in a long-running legal battle, a state appeals court Tuesday heard arguments in a dispute about Medicaid…
-
A state appeals court has rescheduled arguments for June 21 in a dispute about Medicaid payments to hospitals that provide emergency care to...
-
A coalition of hospitals from across the state has appealed a judge's ruling about Medicaid payments for emergency care of undocumented immigrants,…