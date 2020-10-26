Understanding Obamacare Obamacare Affordable Care Act

-
Potential complications await consumers as President Barack Obama's health care law approaches its second open enrollment season, just two months…
Some premiums on the federal health exchange for 2015 are going up. Some are going down. That's all the public really knows right now.But it appears that…
Newly hired employees who don’t sign up for health insurance on the job could have it done for them under a health law provision that may take effect as…
Premiums for Floridians buying insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace will rise an average of 13 percent for next year, the Florida Office of…
Florida Blue, the state’s largest health insurer, is increasing premiums by an average of 17.6 percent for its Affordable Care Act exchange plans next…
If you have health insurance on your job, you probably don’t give much thought to each year’s renewal. But make the same assumption in one of the new…
Advocates for health insurance are calling on Hispanics to get insured under the Affordable Care Act. And they're asking those same people to vote against…
A new study estimates that more than 10 million adults gained health insurance by midyear as the coverage expansion under President Barack Obama's law…
Florida ranks last in the country in per-person funding from the Affordable Care Act, a new study shows, and that doesn’t even include the billions of…
One of the main ways the Affordable Care Act seeks to reduce health care costs is by encouraging doctors, hospitals and other health care providers to…