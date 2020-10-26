-
Transportation options for Medicaid patients could be just an app away. Lawmakers this week gave final approval to a bill that would allow ride-share…
Uber and Crime Stoppers International are teaming up in Jacksonville and four other U.S. cities to make neighborhoods safer.
An Uber driver in Florida claimed self-defense after he fatally shot a man who trailed his car and tried run him off the road, authorities said…
Uber is driving deeper into health care by offering to take patients in every U.S. market where it operates to their next medical appointment.The…
Without insurance, an ambulance trip can be expensive. A new study suggests people are opting to avoid the cost by using the ride-hailing app, which frees up ambulances for more critical patients.
Edith Stowe, 83, waited patiently on a recent afternoon at the bus stop outside MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the District of Columbia. It’s…
A doctor at a Miami hospital is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on YouTube showing her hitting and screaming profanities at an Uber…
Gov. Rick Scott says he believes that there should be a statewide decision made on how to fairly regulate rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.Scott…