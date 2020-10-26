-
The Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking an administrative law judge for more time to fight the state’s controversial new water quality standards.
-
Federal regulators are looking into whether Florida failed to properly investigate if farmworkers sickened in a crop-dusting accident were told not to…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an update to its Agricultural Worker Protection Standard in late September. The updates are intended...
-
One of the world's largest fertilizer makers is settling a massive hazardous waste lawsuit for nearly $2 billion to help clean up pollution and upgrade…
-
With a burgeoning population and aging water systems, Florida will need $16.5 billion in funding over the next 20 years just to maintain its existing…
-
Seventeen states, including Florida, are asking a federal judge to review a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency move to force more cuts in carbon…
-
The Legislature will consider clean-up projects for three Florida waterways this spring, but will avoid major policies that challenge the state’s…
-
Protestors around the state tried to convince the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that it, not the state, should be in charge of water quality…