After listening to tearful testimony from people for and against, a House committee voted Wednesday to ban Kratom (CRAY-tum) in Florida.
Investigators from the Florida Attorney General's office and other agencies searched an Ocala dentist's office Wednesday as part of a Medicaid fraud…
A whistleblower’s lawsuit has been filed by two former employees of a troubled Ocala dental practice.Polliwog Dental, the focus of investigations by the…
“Red Dye No. 4,” which is made from crushed insects, is commonly found in yogurt, ice cream and other popular products. That discovery has spurred a…
Walgreens has agreed to pay an $80-million fine following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into the company’s dispensing…
An investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the source of a national pill-trafficking ring: Encore Pharmacy in Kissimmee, the…