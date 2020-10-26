-
Among the significant changes is that schools could make it harder to prove allegations. Instead of only a "preponderance of the evidence," schools could demand "clear and convincing evidence."
The majority owner of Dade Medical College has pleaded guilty to charges that he made over $159,000 in illegal campaign contributions.The Miami…
Dade Medical College has closed all six of its campuses statewide.The closure also affects its affiliate school, the University of Southernmost…
For first-generation college students, the path to graduation can be rocky. However, a $2.2 million award from the U.S. Department of Education will help…
The U.S. Department of Education reports there were more sexual assaults reported at the University of Florida than at any other Florida college, the…