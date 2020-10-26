-
The U.S. Census Bureau is in need of more time to get the results of the 2020 count due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Bureau is asking Congress for...
-
The Census Bureau is asking Congress to change the legal deadlines for numbers used to redistribute congressional seats and Electoral College votes, as well as data used to redraw voting districts.
-
Ahead Of Supreme Court Ruling, Florida Republican Reiterates Support For Census Citizenship QuestionThe Supreme Court will decide this month whether the Trump administration can include a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census, and Florida...
-
The last time the federal government asked about citizenship status on the U.S. census was 1950. Now federal officials plan to do it again in 2020.
-
Florida has the second-highest rate of uninsured adults under 65 in the nation, second only to Texas, the Naples Daily News reports. U.S. Census figures…