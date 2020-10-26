Trayvon Martin

-
It’s time for the media to stop following the antics of George Zimmerman, writes columnist Gary Stein on Context Florida. Zimmerman, of course, is the…
The Republican-controlled Florida House is expected today to pass the first significant revisions to the state's self-defense laws since the shooting…
Florida's controversial Stand Your Ground self-defense law got a few unchallenged tweaks from the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Monday.Developed…
The Rev. Al Sharpton and the mothers of two unarmed black youths shot to death in Florida led protesters in Tallahassee Monday, as lawmakers in the House…
The Dream Defenders, who have vowed to stay outside Gov. Rick Scott’s office until he calls the legislature to convene a special session, met with…
Tampa Bay Times columnist John Romano writes that there are serious loopholes in the "stand your ground" law that enable bad guys like drug dealers and…