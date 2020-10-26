-
A state appeals court Tuesday sided with the Florida Department of Health in a long-running dispute about proposed rules for determining whether trauma…
-
Jacksonville’s Memorial Hospital this week received state approval to operate its trauma center that’s a specialized facility treating the most gravely...
-
The Florida Department of Health on Friday issued a final order rejecting a challenge to a new trauma center at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.The…
-
Orange Park Medical Center is celebrating a new state law cementing its status as a trauma center. The law settles a long-fought battle over how many...
-
Gov. Rick Scott signed 38 bills into law on Wednesday, including a measure that supporters hope will end years of battling in the hospital industry about…
-
A bill approved by the Florida Legislature would end HCA’s bid to open a trauma center at Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.Under the legislation, HCA…
-
The Florida Department of Health has signed off on a plan by Wolfson Children's Hospital to open a pediatric trauma center.State Surgeon General Celeste…
-
An administrative law judge said Tuesday that the Florida Department of Health should approve a proposal to open a pediatric trauma center at Wolfson…
-
It costs American hospitals about $622 million every year to admit patients with gunshot wounds—and it turns out, we’re all paying the bills. That’s...
-
Bayfront Health is fighting the state over another hospital's request to open a second trauma center in St. Petersburg. Bayfront says the request by…