If recent violent events have left you upset and scared, you're not alone. But psychologists say, there are ways to help yourselves and those you love overcome fear and move forward.
Lessons From Pulse: History Center Creates Guide For Cultural Institutions In Wake Of Mass ShootingsThis Wednesday marks three years since the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 people and injured more than 50. In the aftermath of...
Changing how the mind reacts to pain can reduce the discomfort experienced, according to scientists who study brain pathways that regulate pain. A new type of therapy aims to enhance that effect.
It used to be conventional wisdom among medical and scientific professionals that young children couldn't recall abuse or neglect they had witnessed or...
Survivors of the Parkland high school shooting won't have to go to class on the first anniversary of the shooting that took 17 lives. Marjory Stoneman...
On a recent Friday at Florida Atlantic University, Deb Del Vecchio-Scully began a lecture on trauma by asking an auditorium full of therapists to stand...
After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, English teacher Sarah Lerner was displaced from her classroom. Now she’s going back.
Schools reopen in Broward County next week, and students are feeling anxious about returning after the deadly shooting that struck the district almost...
Reporting on a mass shooting or a mass casualty event presents a unique challenge to reporters and newsrooms. Journalists have to deal with the emotional…
Throughout the second week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, experts sent by the Israeli...